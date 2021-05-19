‘Idiots’ post notice at doorway of Jimboomba massage therapist

A Jimboomba clinic is being slammed for a controversial notice posted at its entry.

The Jimboomba Massage and Wellness Clinic’s sign states anyone who has received ‘experimental vaccines’ against COVID-19 will not be accepted as a client.

“We will re-evaluate our policy when clinical trials of the experimental injections are completed in 2023,” the message ends.



The notice fired up Sky News commentator Peter Gleeson, who told Deborah Knight messaging like this is especially unneeded when the nation is struggling with the vaccine rollout.

“Every bit of medication we take, there would be some form of side effect and yet, we’ve got basically a third of the country spooked.

“And you’ve got idiots like this mob up in Jimboomba, who are basically saying they’re not going to massage you because you’ve had the vaccine!

“Every day you’ve got idiots coming out of the woodworks but that’s a pretty ordinary way of doing things.”

Press PLAY below to hear Peter Gleeson’s comments in full

Image: Bothering Conspiracy Theorists / Facebook, Getty