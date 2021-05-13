‘I’d scream the joint down’: Ray Hadley spotlights gender quota double standards

A damning report finding Queensland Police Service conducted discriminatory recruitment practices has stoked criticism of gender quotas.

The Crime and Corruption Commission found 200 eligible men missed out on jobs between 2015 and 2018, while six women were admitted despite not meeting entry requirements.

The hiring decisions were made in order to bolster the number of female officers in the force.

“You can’t manufacture figures if not enough women are applying for positions,” Ray Hadley said.

“Has anyone ever suggested that we need to have 50/50 gender in primary schools?

“No, no, because that would discriminate against aspiring women to become teachers.

“You’d scream the joint down – I’d scream the joint down!”

