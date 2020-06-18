‘I’d certainly give the maracas one last shake’: Music legend keen to reprise role

Today marks 28 years since Australia lost one of its greatest entertainers when Peter Allen passed away at the age of 48.

The singer-songwriter was famous for many hits including, I Honestly Love You, Go To Rio, Tenterfield Saddler, Don’t Cry Out Loud, and the iconic I Still Call Australia Home.

This year also marks 20 years since the Boy From Oz stage musical about Peter Allen’s life lowered the curtains on their acclaimed production for the final time.

Todd McKenney, who performed the role of Peter Allen in the musical over 1000 times, told Mark Levy in honour of the anniversary, and to support the Actors Benevolent Fund the cast decided to come together for a virtual reunion.

“[Peter Allen] had a real talent for entertaining middle Australians… he was just a very honest performer and I love singing his songs,” McKenney said.

“[The Boy From Oz] touched Australia’s heart.

“That first homegrown Aussie musical about a homegrown boy who did write those amazing songs… it was a show about a man they really cared for.”

McKenney said the online reunion was to help raise awareness for the Actors Benevolent Fund which supports Australian artists.

“103 people got involved from all over the world and filmed their bits.

“The best thing is … when I watched it I realised that I’m not the only one that’s aged,” laughed Todd.

McKenney confirmed to Mark if the musical was ever revived he’d love to play the role again.

“Yes, I definitely would, it changed my life, I loved it … I’d certainly give the maracas one last shake.”

Image: YouTube/Actors Benevolent Fund of NSW