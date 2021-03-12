Iconic Woodford Folk Festival future uncertain as COVID cloud looms

The future of the Woodford Folk Festival is uncertain with the festival’s director saying they have to make a call soon on what will happen in 2021.

Bill Hauritz said while it’s a long way off discussions are underway as to the future of the iconic annual event.

“The logistics that underpin the festival is massive,” he told Scott Emerson.

“The total cost of putting the festival on is $15-16 million and the margin of profit over loss is very small, we can’t take a risk because if we take a risk … we are in big strife.

“There’s talk among us maybe we can do a half size … we are a bit confused we don’t know quite what to do.”

The music festival attracts 120,000 people over six days.

