Iconic Aussie Ken Done’s Australian flag proposal gets ‘noses out of joint’

One of Australia’s most recognisable artists says it’s time for a new flag, and has redesigned some suggestions of his own.

Designer and painter Ken Done has never been afraid of “getting noses out of joint”, as Deborah Knight put it, upending the “stuffy” art world.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a long time,” Mr Done said of the Australian flag redesign.

“A flag has to work about the size of a thumbnail: some of the designs put forward you need a novel to explain them!

“I think it’s going to come down to the kangaroo, or the southern cross, or the Federation star.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ken Done’s flag design philosophy

Image: Patrick Riviere/Getty Images (archival)