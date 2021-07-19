4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Iconic Aussie Ken Done’s Australian flag proposal gets ‘noses out of joint’

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
ARTSAustralian flagcultureKen Done
Article image for Iconic Aussie Ken Done’s Australian flag proposal gets ‘noses out of joint’

One of Australia’s most recognisable artists says it’s time for a new flag, and has redesigned some suggestions of his own.

Designer and painter Ken Done has never been afraid of “getting noses out of joint”, as Deborah Knight put it, upending the “stuffy” art world.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a long time,” Mr Done said of the Australian flag redesign.

“A flag has to work about the size of a thumbnail: some of the designs put forward you need a novel to explain them!

“I think it’s going to come down to the kangaroo, or the southern cross, or the Federation star.”

Press PLAY below to hear Ken Done’s flag design philosophy

Image: Patrick Riviere/Getty Images (archival)

Deborah Knight
AustraliaEntertainmentLifestyleNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873