‘I won’t be apologising’: Ray’s message to ‘offended’ AFL fans

Ray Hadley says he won’t be apologising about his criticism regarding Essendon player Conor McKenna.

McKenna came under fire for allegedly breaching AFL protocol, including visiting family and friends and attending a house inspection.

The AFL player initially returned a positive test result for COVID-19 on the weekend, but has since been cleared of having coronavirus when he returned a subsequent negative test.

Ray said Bombers fans were “offended” by his comments, when he called for the Bombers defender to be suspended indefinitely.

He said on Monday McKenna’s actions were an “act of stupidity”.

“They’re saying you need to apologise, I won’t be apologising,” he said.

“He did not observe [AFL protocols].”

He said Newcastle Knights Bradman Best, who will miss Saturday’s match for a COVID-19 breach, self-reported after an inadvertent breach.

