‘You made me cry’: Meet the inspiring young voice who charmed Australia

“Future superstar” Dylan Marguccio is only 15 years old and wheelchair-bound, but neither fact has stopped him from belting out Jackson 5 hits on national television.

Dylan charmed Australia with his rendition of The Jackson 5’s ‘I Want You Back’, performed for The Voice‘s blind auditions.

“I was sort of nervous, but I really enjoyed performing in front of the coaches,” he told Mark Levy.

Though he didn’t turn the judges’ chairs, he did win a kiss on the cheek from Delta Goodrem, and plans to give The Voice another go.

Mark commended the young man’s “nerves of steel”.

“You made me cry because I was so proud of you!”

Image: YouTube/The Voice Australia