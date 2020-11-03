‘I love that story!’: Neil Breen’s school memory stuns Maroons great

Queensland Maroons legend Chris Close has shared the moment that had a profound impact on him during his career.

He spoke to Neil Breen ahead of the State of Origin game one, which will be held at Adelaide Oval.

He recalled an address from legend Arthur Beetson who told the team he was there to win.

“When you’ve got … an icon of the game looking you in the the eye telling you, you needed to aim up or you didn’t deserve to be in that arena, that had a profound effect on me for the rest of my life.

“It made me understand you can believe in yourself regardless of your history.

“I’ve never forgotten that and it lit a fire within me that’s inspired me ever since.”

Neil also told him about the time he pretended his name was Chris Close at school in 1983.

“Breenie can I tell you, I love that story! That is one of the greatest stories I have ever heard.

“I feel like a legend because of that.”

