4BC
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘I live and breathe Brisbane’: Scott Emerson debuts in Drive

11 hours ago
Scott Emerson
4BC Drive host

Brand new 4BC Drive host Scott Emerson has debuted with a bang.

At the top of his new show, Scott thanked the “legend” Mark Levy for keeping Brisbanites informed in the interim, and invited listeners to call in for a chat and a laugh.

“I live and breathe Brisbane, and we’ll be making sure 4BC listeners are the best informed of the big news of the day, and the issues that matter to you.”

However, with a state election looming, Scott says he won’t be afraid to ask the tough questions.

“I’ve been in the Cabinet room, I know where the bodies are buried.”

Click PLAY below to hear Scott’s debut

 

Scott Emerson
EntertainmentNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873