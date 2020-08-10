‘I live and breathe Brisbane’: Scott Emerson debuts in Drive

Brand new 4BC Drive host Scott Emerson has debuted with a bang.

At the top of his new show, Scott thanked the “legend” Mark Levy for keeping Brisbanites informed in the interim, and invited listeners to call in for a chat and a laugh.

“I live and breathe Brisbane, and we’ll be making sure 4BC listeners are the best informed of the big news of the day, and the issues that matter to you.”

However, with a state election looming, Scott says he won’t be afraid to ask the tough questions.

“I’ve been in the Cabinet room, I know where the bodies are buried.”

Click PLAY below to hear Scott’s debut