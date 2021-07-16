‘I just need a plan from them’: Queensland CHO says NRL families haven’t been denied entry

The Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young says the state government is still open to providing COVID exemptions to the families of players if the NRL provides them with a plan.

The NRL sent a letter to players, officials and families on Thursday, claiming that their application for exemptions had been rejected by the Queensland government.

However, Dr Young said it was because she didn’t have enough information.

“I just need a plan from them, I don’t even have a plan as to which hotel they will use,” she said at a press conference on Friday.

“I just need a plan, which hotel, how it will be managed, I need all the staff in that hotel vaccinated, I need all of that work done, and they just haven’t had a chance to do any of that.

“Once they’ve done all of that, and I’ve had the opportunity to make sure that plan meets all my very strict requirements, then we can work together to sort it out.

“So no, they have not been told that the families can’t come to Queensland, but we do need a proper plan”.