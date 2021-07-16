4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘I just need a plan from them’: Queensland CHO says NRL families haven’t been denied entry

2 hours ago
4BC NEWS
NRL
Article image for ‘I just need a plan from them’: Queensland CHO says NRL families haven’t been denied entry

The Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young says the state government is still open to providing COVID exemptions to the families of players if the NRL provides them with a plan.

The NRL sent a letter to players, officials and families on Thursday, claiming that their application for exemptions had been rejected by the Queensland government.

However, Dr Young said it was because she didn’t have enough information.

“I just need a plan from them, I don’t even have a plan as to which hotel they will use,” she said at a press conference on Friday.

“I just need a plan, which hotel, how it will be managed, I need all the staff in that hotel vaccinated, I need all of that work done, and they just haven’t had a chance to do any of that.

“Once they’ve done all of that, and I’ve had the opportunity to make sure that plan meets all my very strict requirements, then we can work together to sort it out.

“So no, they have not been told that the families can’t come to Queensland, but we do need a proper plan”.

 

 

4BC NEWS
NewsRugby League
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873