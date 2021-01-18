‘I hope the players appreciate it’: Peter Psaltis applauds Tennis Australia

Wide World of Sports host Peter Psaltis has a message for some of the tennis players in Australia “whingeing” about restrictions and hotel quarantine.

He applauded Tennis Australia’s handling of the tournament, but said he found some of the commentary on the weekend from players in quarantine astounding.

“Tennis Australia found a way for Australia to be able to stage the biggest international sporting event each year that this country holds.

“I couldn’t believe it over the weekend the amount of whingeing that went on, by some players, thankfully not all.

“If that’s the sacrifice you have to go through, to be able to play in a tournament where you are guaranteed a six figure sum in prize money then where do you sign up?

“They just need to toughen up, harden up.

“I applaud what Tennis Australia is doing, I think they are doing everything by the book and doing it extremely well.

“I give Craig Tiley and his team a massive tick, I just hope that most of the tennis players appreciate what Tennis Australia is doing for them.”

