‘I feel stupid’: Youth crime victim goes public in call for action

2 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for ‘I feel stupid’: Youth crime victim goes public in call for action

4 Ingredients cookbook author Kim McCosker has opened up about the shocking evening thieves broke into her home and stole three cars. 

“I feel stupid and I wondered whether I should take this public,” she told Neil Breen.

Ms McCosker has come forward with her story to call for action on Queensland’s youth crime.

“These kids are doing it because they can.”

Press PLAY below to hear Kim McCosker recall the evening’s events 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
CrimeNewsQLD
