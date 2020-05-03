‘I don’t trust them’: Pauline Hanson weighs in on Labor’s migration stance

Pauline Hanson is approaching a Labor Senator’s call for a cut to migration with caution.

Senator Kristina Keneally said Australian workers must “get a fair go and a first go at jobs”, and the country had an unprecedented chance to overhaul the immigration system.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has predicted Australia’s net overseas migration numbers would drop by 85 per cent in the 2020-21 financial year.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson told Chris Smith it’s something she’s been fighting for for years.

“Every time I’ve spoken on this in parliament Keneally would be on the other side of the chamber shouting me down. I was called racist for raising the same things.

“It’s great to see that they’re actually coming out and saying it but the whole fact is how far will they go with it? Is it just to appease the public?

“I don’t trust them.”

