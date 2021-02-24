4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘I don’t think it’s fair’: Fears management change will threaten island access

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
Moreton Island
Article image for ‘I don’t think it’s fair’: Fears management change will threaten island access

A new law set to go before state parliament has sparked concerns public access will be removed from Queensland’s iconic Moreton Island. 

“There are fears tourists could be barred from some of the iconic destinations like Blue Lagoon and Boulders at Cape Moreton,” Neil Breen reported.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife service is set to enter into joint management of the island with the Quandamooka People following a native title claim.

The move hopes to conserve the island’s natural and cultural resources.

“I’ve never seen a place more respected by campers and visitors than Moreton Island,” said Neil.

“I don’t think it’s fair they would be denied access to parts of the island they’ve used respectfully and peacefully for a century.”

MP Mark Robinson said to Neil the right of access for the public and island residents “needs to be balanced”.

“I think it’s incumbent on the government to confirm in this legislation that that’s not going to happen.

“I’d like to certainly see that Moreton Island continues to be a place that we all share together.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Getty 

Neil Breen
EnvironmentNewsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873