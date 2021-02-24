‘I don’t think it’s fair’: Fears management change will threaten island access

A new law set to go before state parliament has sparked concerns public access will be removed from Queensland’s iconic Moreton Island.

“There are fears tourists could be barred from some of the iconic destinations like Blue Lagoon and Boulders at Cape Moreton,” Neil Breen reported.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife service is set to enter into joint management of the island with the Quandamooka People following a native title claim.

The move hopes to conserve the island’s natural and cultural resources.

“I’ve never seen a place more respected by campers and visitors than Moreton Island,” said Neil.

“I don’t think it’s fair they would be denied access to parts of the island they’ve used respectfully and peacefully for a century.”

MP Mark Robinson said to Neil the right of access for the public and island residents “needs to be balanced”.

“I think it’s incumbent on the government to confirm in this legislation that that’s not going to happen.

“I’d like to certainly see that Moreton Island continues to be a place that we all share together.”

Image: Getty