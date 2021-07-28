4BC
‘I don’t like it’: New social distancing monitor slammed for ‘Orwellian’ traits

9 seconds ago
Neil Breen
Griffith University researchers have developed an artificial intelligence monitoring system to keep track of whether people are socially distancing in public spaces.

If it catches crowds not socially distancing, it can alert authorities.

The new tech has been trialled at the Gold Coast Airport, to reportedly positive results.

“What, did George Orwell invent this?” Neil Breen asked. “Fair dinkum, that’s what our lives have turned into.”

“I don’t like it.”

Image: Getty

AustraliaNewsTechnology
