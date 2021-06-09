4BC
‘I don’t know what I’m doing’: The man behind Mr Inbetween

6 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Mr InbetweenScott Ryan
Article image for ‘I don’t know what I’m doing’: The man behind Mr Inbetween

The star behind one of Australia’s most popular TV dramas admits he does very little preparation before filming.

Foxtel and FX dark comedy series Mr Inbetween is in its third and final season.

Creator, writer and lead actor Scott Ryan told Ray Hadley he’s an untrained actor with very little experience.

“I actually don’t really know what I’m doing.”

Press PLAY below to hear the raw interview

Fellow Mr Inbetween actor and friend of Ray Hadley’s Kenny Graham stars as Scott’s dad in the show.

Ray shared a photo of the legendary comedian.

Ray Hadley
AustraliaEntertainment
