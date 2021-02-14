‘I don’t buy it’: Melbourne’s nebuliser theory hit with skepticism

The prevailing theory claiming a nebuliser caused the outbreak of Melbourne’s quarantine cluster has been cast in doubt by a number of experts.

Infectious Diseases & Immunology expert Nigel McMillan told Neil Breen he doesn’t believe the theory holds water.

“I don’t buy it.

“A nebuliser certainly takes the thing that’s in the nebuliser, the drug, … turns it into a fine mist and it certainly spreads that around.

“But once it gets in the lung, and sticks to the lung wall, that’s it – it’s not coming back out again.

“Anything that comes back out should not have touched the lung wall, therefore, it shouldn’t have the virus.”

Mr McMillan added the theory “just doesn’t quite sound right”.

