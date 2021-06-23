‘I didn’t think I’d make 50’: Milestone for Raelene Boyle

Multiple Olympic medallist and Commonwealth Games champion Raelene Boyle is celebrating her 70th birthday today.

She’s a two-time cancer survivor, and spoke to Neil as part of today’s Great Queenslanders segment.

“I didn’t think I’d make 50, and then I didn’t think I’d make 60, and here I am turning 70 and it’s a nice feel.”

She’s also raising money for Bloom Hill Cancer Care, to donate, click HERE

“The work they do is unheralded, and it works.

“I’m going to have a birthday party and raise funds for Bloom Hill.”

Image: Michael Dodge/Getty Images