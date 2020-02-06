‘I could not have written this’: Deborah Mailman humbled by stardom

One of Australia’s most loved actresses says she is humbled by her rise to fame.

Award-winning actress Deborah Mailman is widely known for her starring role in Rabbit-Proof Fence but her success has made her a trailblazer as an indigenous woman in the industry.

She stars in the new film H is for Happiness out in cinemas now.

Ms Mailman tells Deborah Knight she had aspired to be a teacher and had never thought of acting.

“I pinch myself when people stop me on the street.

“I could not have written this, this script has been pretty amazing in terms of where my career has gone.”

