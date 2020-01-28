‘I believe in miracles’: Federer pulls off ‘superhuman’ comeback at Australian Open

“I believe in miracles.”

They were the words Roger Federer used to explain his “superhuman” comeback in the quarter-finals on the Australian Open.

By his own admission, the 20-time Grand Slam winner had one eye on the Swiss alps when he was struggling with injury, trailing two sets to one and 3-0 in the fourth set.

He clawed back to a tie-break and then proved why he’s the greatest player of the modern era, saving seven match points to take it to a deciding set, which he would eventually win.

Wide World of Sports radio host Mark Levy says the freakish performance is exactly why you never write-off a champion.

“That is just extraordinary… he’s 38yo this bloke, he’s a freak!”

Mark spoke with former player, turned commentator, Casey Dellacqua who admitted she couldn’t quite believe what she’d just witnessed.

“No I can’t to be honest, how amazing is that.

“He’s extraordinary, isn’t he, Roger Federer? He’s superhuman and he just showed it again out there tonight.”

In the post-match interview with Channel Nine’s Jim Courier, Federer said he “got incredibly lucky today”.

“I don’t deserve this one but I’m standing here and I’m very happy.

“I believe in miracles.”

Federer moves into the semi-finals, where he’ll meet the winner of Novak Djokovic and Milos Raonic.

Image: Getty