‘I am not overlooking him’: Justis Huni ‘hungry’ ahead of Paul Gallen fight

The countdown is on for Wednesday night’s fight between Justis Huni and Paul Gallen.

Huni told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports the fight is all part of his campaign ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

“I am feeing excited, ready to go, and very hungry to get in that ring and start punching Gallen in the face.”

He said they will both be bringing their A-game, but the Olympics means more to him.

“It’s been a very good camp, I have been able to have a fight within the camp as well so I am feeling fit, ready to go, can’t wait to tick this one off and head over and represent my country over at the Olympics.

“I think I have fought more skilful boxers in my boxing career than what Gallen brings to the table, but you can’t overlook your opponent.

“Gallen reckons I cam overlooking him but I am definitely not, and you are going to see that on Wednesday.”

Image: Mark Evans/Getty Images