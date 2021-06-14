4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘I am not overlooking him’: Justis Huni ‘hungry’ ahead of Paul Gallen fight

3 hours ago
wide world of sports
Justis HuniPAUL GALLEN
Article image for ‘I am not overlooking him’: Justis Huni ‘hungry’ ahead of Paul Gallen fight

The countdown is on for Wednesday night’s fight between Justis Huni and Paul Gallen.

Huni told Peter Psaltis on Wide World of Sports the fight is all part of his campaign ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

“I am feeing excited, ready to go, and very hungry to get in that ring and start punching Gallen in the face.”

He said they will both be bringing their A-game, but the Olympics means more to him.

“It’s been a very good camp, I have been able to have a fight within the camp as well so I am feeling fit, ready to go, can’t wait to tick this one off and head over and represent my country over at the Olympics.

“I think I have fought more skilful boxers in my boxing career than what Gallen brings to the table, but you can’t overlook your opponent.

“Gallen reckons I cam overlooking him but I am definitely not, and you are going to see that on Wednesday.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full chat 

Image: Mark Evans/Getty Images

 

wide world of sports
BoxingEntertainmentNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873