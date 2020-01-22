4BC
‘I am eating my words’: Mark Levy’s admission on Nick Kygrios

13 hours ago
Mark Levy
Nick Kygrios

Mark Levy has been far from Nick Kygrios’ number one fan over the years.

But it seems Mark has changed his mind after seeing Kyrgios’ sportsmanship the last couple of weeks in the lead up to the Australian Open.

“I’m beginning to soften my stance on Nick Kygrios,” Mark says.

“I need to be fair… I think my biggest frustration has always been the incredible talent which is overshadowed by the constant temper tantrums… but I didn’t see any of that last night which makes me think he’s starting to see the error of his ways.

“I’ve attacked the behaviour of Nick Kyrgios in the past and I am eating my words tonight.”

Image: Getty/Chaz Niell 

