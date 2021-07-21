Hunt for suspected car thief after major Brisbane crash

A suspected car thief is on the run after a crash on a major arterial road that sparked huge peak hour traffic congestion.

Neil Breen and 4BC Breakfast was told a woman in her 50s was initially entrapped in a vehicle with lower leg injuries on Waterworks Road, inbound, at The Gap around 6.57am.

The male driver of the second car, suspected to have been stolen, fled the scene and is yet to have been found by authorities.

Police believe the car may have been stolen because multiple personal items found inside the vehicle did not appear to belong to the man.

The woman has since been freed from her car and was transported in a stable condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

Press PLAY below to hear the full details

Image: Getty