Hundreds turned away at QLD borders

4 hours ago
Neil Breen

Queensland borders have seen an influx of people trying to get into the state since last Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski told 4BC Breakfast host Neil Breen that police have turned away not only Victorians but Queenslanders returning from Victoria.

“779 people have been turned away at the QLD borders since last Friday,” Mr Gollschewski said.

Mr Gollschewski says the new border pass for people from other states, bar Victoria, is available online, and 209,000 people have filled it out already.

“It shows us that a lot of people plan on travelling to Queensland, so everyone will need to be really patient while trying to come through the border.”

