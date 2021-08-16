Hundreds packed onto aircraft floor in Afghanistan evacuation

Hundreds of Afghanistan civilians fleeing the Taliban have been evacuated on the floor of a US military transport aircraft.

Marcus Weisgerber, Global Business Editor at Defense One, shared the extraordinary image of 640 evacuees.

JUST IN: "The Crew made the decision to go" — Inside RCH 871, which saved 640 from the Taliban … from @TaraCopp and me https://t.co/r4YvGqJZ4b pic.twitter.com/CI1mAmqjHT — Marcus Weisgerber (@MarcusReports) August 16, 2021

Image: Marcus Weisgerber / Twitter