Hundreds rally for action on climate change in Brisbane’s CBD

Hundreds of students were among those who rallied and marched through Brisbane’s CBD this afternoon calling for action on climate change.

It was part of the School Strike 4 Climate protest, with strikes happening simultaneously across the country.

Nine News reporter Natarjsha Kramer crossed to Scott Emerson with the latest and estimated the crowd at around 1000 in King George Square.

“We heard quite a number of speakers before the march started,” she said.

“I guess their man message is in response to this month’s Federal Budget and they are saying the government needs to stop putting money into dirty energy, stop wasting funds and Australian taxpayer dollars on gas and coal projects and fund into renewable energy instead that will help their future and future generations.”

Protestors have moved from the square to Parliament. @9NewsQueensland pic.twitter.com/Ig4oB1af42 — Natarjsha Kramer (@NatarjshaKramer) May 21, 2021

