Humble Ben Hunt reflects on a stellar performance in Origin III

Queensland Maroons hooker Ben Hunt has reflected on scoring two tries last night after a stellar performance in State of Origin’s third game.

Peter Psaltis said it was one of the best defensive displays he’d seen from Hunt.

“I think I shaved a couple of years off my career there last night, flying around, getting into people,” Hunt said on Wide World of Sports.

“That’s just something I have always tried to bring in my career, just not let my team mates down defensively, you’ve really got to put your body on the line and I tried to do that.”

Johnathan Thurston said he was really happy for the boys.

“They stuck together and they really fought hard and that’s what Origin is about.”

Jt said Hunt was “best in the Maroons jersey”.

Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images