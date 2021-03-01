Queensland nurses protest ‘human rights issue’ in aged care

The Queensland Nurses and Midwives Union has lead protests outside Federal MPs offices across the state today pushing for one registered nurse to be present at all times in aged care facilities.

The union wants to see a change to the “chronic understaffing”.

Union secretary Beth Mohle said it was a “human rights issue” in their view.

“Effectively what our campaign is aimed at doing is putting maximum pressure on our federal politicians to fix the crisis that is aged care,” she told Scott Emerson.

“There is a shortage of nursing in aged care, that is at the heart of it .

“Right now there is not even a requirement to have one registered nurse on duty 24 hours a day and that is totally unacceptable.”

Image: iStock