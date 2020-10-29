Human rights barrister condemns Qatar incident as footage uncovered
A leading human rights barrister says Qatar must answer for a breach of human rights as CCTV is released from Doha airport.
Footage shows the moment a premature baby was found abandoned at Qatar’s main airport on October 2.
The incident led to an invasive strip-search on at least 13 Australian women onboard a Qatar flight from Doha to Sydney.
Human rights barrister Geoffrey Robertson QC told Deborah Knight it was a breach of human rights.
“Some idiot thought it would be a good idea.
“Qatar Airways must answer and must pay damages.”
