Human rights advocate calls on China to be held responsible for COVID-19 outbreak

A human rights advocate says China must be held accountable for the coronavirus outbreak, arguing thousands of lives could have been saved if it had acted on coronavirus three weeks earlier.

The Chinese Communist Party is being accused of concealing, destroying and falsifying information when the virus was first detected in Wuhan.

Professor Irwin Cotler is the chair of the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights and a former Canadian Attorney-General and Justice minister.

He tells Alan Jones if China had acted three weeks earlier then the transmission of coronavirus could have been reduced by 95 per cent.

“[There has been a] subsequent false and misleading global disinformation campaign which has sought to sanitise their criminality yet blame others for it.

“The disturbing part is that the international community is yet to hold them to account.

“I’m hoping this will be a wake-up call for the international community. I think life after this… is going to be transformed and I think one of the hopeful transformations will be a measure of justice and accountability, internationally, for the human rights violators.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty