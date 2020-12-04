‘Huge upheaval’: Island community frustrated by Chinese developer

A former local MP says he’s been told of a “huge upheaval” on an idyllic Whitsundays island after a Chinese owned company took over the main lease.

Jason Costigan told Scott Emerson the government needed to intervene after residents from Keswick Island spoke out about their grievances.

He said one resident had been blocked from using the airstrip, which he had used for years.

There were also reports the community who live on the island had been barred from accessing parts of the public land and beaches.

“The impact that I understand is it’s been a huge upheaval.

“We do need foreign investment but we don’t need foreign takeover.”

Image: Getty