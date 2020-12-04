4BC
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 4BC account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 4BC content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • QLD
  • ‘Huge upheaval’: Island community frustrated..

‘Huge upheaval’: Island community frustrated by Chinese developer

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Whitsundays
Article image for ‘Huge upheaval’: Island community frustrated by Chinese developer

A former local MP says he’s been told of a “huge upheaval” on an idyllic Whitsundays island after a Chinese owned company took over the main lease.

Jason Costigan told Scott Emerson the government needed to intervene after residents from Keswick Island spoke out about their grievances.

He said one resident had been blocked from using the airstrip, which he had used for years.

There were also reports the community who live on the island had been barred from accessing parts of the public land and beaches.

“The impact that I understand is it’s been a huge upheaval.

“We do need foreign investment but we don’t need foreign takeover.”

Click PLAY to hear more

Image: Getty

Scott Emerson
AustraliaLifestyleMoneyNewsPoliticsQLD
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873