4BC
Huge question over LNP’s future after ‘appalling’ elections history: Neil Breen

4 hours ago
Neil Breen
Article image for Huge question over LNP’s future after ‘appalling’ elections history: Neil Breen

The Queensland Liberal-National Party (LNP)’s huge loss in the weekend’s Stretton by-election, followed by former premier Campbell Newman’s resignation, leaves a major question mark hanging over the party’s future according to Neil Breen.

LNP Stretton candidate Jim Bellos conceded defeat on the same day the party installed Lawrence Springborg as party President to mark “the start of our new tomorrow”.

On 4BC Breakfast this morning, Neil Breen questioned the legitimacy of the Liberal-National amalgamation in current-day politics, given the recent history of election losses and party in-fighting.

“It’s time for the party to make a decision about whether the amalgamation, whether it worked,” he said.

“One election victory since the Bjelke-Petersen era ended in Queensland is an appalling result.”

Press PLAY below to hear Neil’s full comments

