Huge political backing behind Redcliffe Dolphins bid to become NRL team

7 hours ago
Scott Emerson
Article image for Huge political backing behind Redcliffe Dolphins bid to become NRL team

On Friday, expressions of interest are open for Queensland clubs to apply to become the 17th team in the NRL.

The Redcliffe Dolphins are one of the favourites.

Peter Flannery, Moreton Bay Council, told 4BC Drive’s Scott Emerson it will be a “historical” and “exciting” day.

“We have our fingers crossed,” he said.

“We are bringing all the leaders from our era together whether that is state, federal or local government.

“We will have a huge political support behind the Dolphins bid and we would love to see them as the next NRL team.

“And to put us on the national stage.

“We will show our support of our region and beyond our region for the Dolphins … and now we just need the community to help us get them over the line.”

