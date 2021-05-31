Huge house fire in Cannon Hill blocks roads
Emergency services were called to the scene of a huge house fire in Cannon Hill this evening.
Wynnum Road near Barrack Road was blocked off as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.
Diversions are in place.
There are reports the house is abandoned.
CANNON HILL: Eastbound lanes of Wynnum Road near Barrack Road are currently closed as emergency services respond to a fire in the area. Motorists are urged to seek an alternate route. #qldtraffic #bnetraffic pic.twitter.com/2jmCdERGKQ
— Queensland Police (@QldPolice) May 31, 2021