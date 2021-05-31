4BC
Huge house fire in Cannon Hill blocks roads

5 hours ago
4BC News
news
Emergency services were called to the scene of a huge house fire in Cannon Hill this evening.

Wynnum Road near Barrack Road was blocked off as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

Diversions are in place.

There are reports the house is abandoned.

