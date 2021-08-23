How your personality could be derailing your diets

A study by the CSIRO has found your personality could be holding you back from successfully dieting.

Senior Research Scientist Emily Brindal told Joe Hildebrand people typically fit into one of six archetypes, which can influence the way you look at food.

“Even though it all sounds a bit negative, there are actually lots of things other groups bring to the table.

“When we’re doing something that suits somebody’s strengths, they do well.”

