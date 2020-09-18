How your next holiday could help out a farmer too
A new trend has emerged among Aussie holidaymakers contending with state and national border closures.
Farmers are encouraging city slickers to visit and stay on their regional properties, and the “great idea” has even tempted Mark Levy to book a farm stay.
Australian Traveller founder Quentin Long told Mark there’s lots to be gained from a farm stay for families and the communities they visit.
“Lots more people don’t actually have family out in rural Australia, so this really enables that connection back to bush that I think’s really important for Australians.
“Right now, our bush communities really need that hand up, not a handout.”
Image: Getty