4BC
How you can support the Ekka this year!

1 hour ago
Scott Emerson
RNA CEO Brendan ChristouThe ekka
Article image for How you can support the Ekka this year!

The Ekka might be cancelled for the second year in a row, but there’s still ways you can support the iconic show.

RNA CEO Brendan Christou said while it was devastating to cancel it again, they were able to offer something to thank the community.

“This is exciting bit we did this last year, we ran a drive through outlet of Side Show Alley, that was strawberry sundaes and dagwood dogs, hugely popular.

“This year we have added the Bertie Beetle bag we have managed to secure, I think 50,00 of them so there’s plenty of them to go around.”

He said the amount of support and wonderful comments since the cancellation had been overwhelming.

It will run like last year, but they have doubled the capacity and they’re ready to go for Saturday morning.

Press PLAY below to hear how it will work and looking ahead to 2022

More details HERE

Scott Emerson
EntertainmentLifestyleNewsQLD
