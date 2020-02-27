4BC
How you can get involved in Clean Up Australia Day this weekend

2 hours ago
Alan Jones
Clean Up Australia DayPip Kiernan

Australians will be putting on the gloves and pulling out the garbage bags as they lend a hand for Clean Up Australia Day on Sunday.

The organisation’s annual Rubbish Report confirms plastic remains the biggest issue for volunteers, accounting for nearly a third of all rubbish.

Clean Up Australia Chairwoman Pip Kiernan – the daughter of founder Ian Kiernan – tells Alan Jones everyone is encouraged to get involved.

“There’s a neat little map there, you can see all the locations around the country.

“We’ll have about 7000 sites and more than 700,000 Australians taking part.”

To get involved, click here and register for a clean-up event near you.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

 

