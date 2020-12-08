How two grieving parents are calling for a change in driving culture

The parents of a teenager who caused a fatal crash have bravely opened up about their mission to find purpose from their son’s devastating death.

Melissa and Peter McGuinness’ son, Jordan, was driving above the speed limit and under the influence of alcohol and drugs when he struck a stationery vehicle containing 4 people. There were no survivors of the impact.

“While Jordan made a series of appalling choices on the night of the crash, he developed a pattern of careless driving,” said Mr McGuinness.

The McGuinnesses believe incidents on the road are often seen as bad luck rather than the result of bad choices.

To change this way of thinking, they founded not-for-profit charity YOU CHOOSE – Youth Road Safety to educate Australian teens.

“We know that this generation is better than that,” said Mr McGuinness.

“We’re really optimistic that this can be … the first generation to permanently change that driving culture from luck to choice.”

“When you take them on a grief journey of what life looks like if you’re not going to be here, it’s a big wakeup call for those kids,” said Mrs McGuinness.

Click PLAY below to hear the full story.