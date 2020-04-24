4BC
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

How to visit the Australian War Memorial without leaving home

6 hours ago
Charlie Brown
Anne BennieAnzac DayAustralian War Memorial

The Australian War Memorial in Canberra may be closed this ANZAC Day, but the public can still access the ‘Museum At Home’

The War Memorial’s online collection includes documents and objects, and 3D interactive, immersive virtual exhibitions.

AWM Assistant Director of Public Programs Anne Bennie tells Charlie Brown items have been carefully scanned and digitised so visitors can get the full experience of the museum from home.

“We’ve got a range of collection items, from large technology objects – vehicles, tanks, aircraft – down to records from individuals; their personal diaries, unit and battalion diaries heading back to the Second World War and First World War.

“People don’t have to physically come to Canberra.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

To visit the virtual collection, click HERE.

 

Image: Getty

Charlie Brown
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.