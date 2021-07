It’s not always easy to leave your dog behind when returning to work after lockdown – especially if they have separation anxiety!

Dog trainer Anne Hardacre has shared some of her best tips to easing the transition.

“It is important they learn how to be left alone,” she told Sofie Formica.

“We often have to gradually expose them to that … [or] they can panic and they can get quite worried.”

