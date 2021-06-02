4BC
How to score vouchers for a Gold Coast holiday

4 hours ago
4BC News
gold coastHoliday vouchers
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced this morning another round of holiday dollars are on the way.

This time, 30,000 vouchers valued at $100 will be passed out to Queenslanders to use for tours, attractions and accommodation on the Gold Coast.

Vouchers must be used for travel by September 17.

Registration will be open at Queensland.com from 12pm on Monday, June 7 until 11.59pm on Thursday, June 10.

Winners will be drawn and notified by email and SMS on June 16.

 

4BC News
News
