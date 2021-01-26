4BC
How to make the perfect lamington!

4 hours ago
Scott Emerson
4BC Drive host Scott Emerson got a lesson in making the perfect lamington.

Country Women’s Association’s Jennifer Bray shared her tips with Scott.

“I personally like to use a cake with a bit of texture, not just a sponge, a buttercake …. rather than just a sponge.

“Make a good chocolate glaze with some butter, cocoa, icing sugar and hot water.”

And she recommends day-old cake for the perfect texture!

Scott has a taste test during the show!

Click PLAY below to hear all of her tips

Scott Emerson
131 873