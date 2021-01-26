How to make the perfect lamington!
4BC Drive host Scott Emerson got a lesson in making the perfect lamington.
Country Women’s Association’s Jennifer Bray shared her tips with Scott.
“I personally like to use a cake with a bit of texture, not just a sponge, a buttercake …. rather than just a sponge.
“Make a good chocolate glaze with some butter, cocoa, icing sugar and hot water.”
And she recommends day-old cake for the perfect texture!
Scott has a taste test during the show!
Click PLAY below to hear all of her tips
Image: iStock