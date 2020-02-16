How to encourage your children to read more: The Children’s Laureate

The new Children’s Laureate is urging parents to make a conscious effort to incorporate reading into their children’s lives.

Award-winning Australian author Ursula Dubosarsky has been appointed to the ambassadorial role that champions the role of creativity and reading.

The children’s writer is encouraging all parents to sign their kids up to local libraries and make sure they are visiting them each week.

Ms Dubosarsky tells Alan Jones libraries are invaluable.

“Taking children to the library and just saying to them, ‘you pick what you want to read’ rather than saying, ‘I want you to read it’… and making it into something that causes anxiety.

“Public libraries are a free place where every child can go, pick books, and take them home for free.”

Image: Getty/Peter Cade