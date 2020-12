How to deal with disappointment this COVID-19 holiday season

Thousands of Sydneysiders will spend Christmas in isolation as the state experiences a range of restrictions over the holiday period.

Indoor gatherings have been limited over the Christmas period as health authorities race to stop a COVID-19 outbreak.

Psychotherapist Melissa Ferrari told Joe Hildebrand this situation brings a sense of loss and grief.

“Sometimes we’ve just got to ride it out.

“This too will pass.”

