How to deal with disappointment this COVID-19 holiday season
Thousands of Sydneysiders will spend Christmas in isolation as the state experiences a range of restrictions over the holiday period.
Indoor gatherings have been limited over the Christmas period as health authorities race to stop a COVID-19 outbreak.
Psychotherapist Melissa Ferrari told Joe Hildebrand this situation brings a sense of loss and grief.
“Sometimes we’ve just got to ride it out.
“This too will pass.”
