How to cross the NSW-QLD border after closures

Queensland border checkpoints have now been reinstated at all major border crossings across the Gold Coast as of this morning.

Police are urging everyone passing through the borders to have their border declaration passes printed and on display in their windscreens.

For those without access to a printer, motorists are asked to ensure the border pass is easily accessible on a smart device.

Delays are expected at the road border checkpoints.

Police warn providing false information on the declaration or entering Queensland unlawfully could result in a $4,003 fine.

The Queensland Entry Declaration can be accessed at www.qld.gov.au/border-pass and is valid for fourteen days.

If you have been in a hotspot within the last 14 days or since the hotspot was declared (whichever is shorter), you are no longer able to quarantine in Queensland and will be turned away at our border—unless you are exempt under the definitions within the Border Direction, which include if you are a Queensland resident.

Exemption requests can be made here.

Motorists can expect police-controlled vehicle checkpoints at three locations across the Gold Coast:

Gold Coast Highway and Coolangatta Road M1 Northbound near Stewarts Road Griffith Street and Stuart Street, Coolangatta

Hard border closures will be in place in the below locations.

Boundary Street and Clarke Street Dixon Street and Bay Street Miles Street Leeward Terrace and Tooloon Street Kent Street near Murraba Crescent Tomewin Mountain Road, Currumbin Valley Dixon & Florence Nerang Murwillumbah Road, Natural Bridge

Motorists will not be able to cross the border at these locations. Residents are told to expect high visibility checks and patrols.

