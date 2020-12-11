4BC
How to avoid weight gain over the festive season

10 hours ago
Deborah Knight
With the festive season in full swing, many Australians are looking to avoid gaining weight from overindulgence.

“What we tend to see a weight increase during the festive time: 0.5-1 kilogram,” said Dr Nick Fuller on Afternoons with Deborah Knight.

Dr Fuller highlighted keeping an eye on what goes onto our plates is even more important this year.

“We have come out of this (pandemic) period heavier,” he said.

“People have dealt with this stress by resorting to food.”

But he advises avoiding weight gain can be as simple as forming good habits.

“Don’t deprive yourself before you go to that party .. going there hungry only results in overindulgence,” he advised.

If you do find yourself overindulging and look to exercise to push the scale down, Doctor Nick recommends easing in slowly.

“When it comes to exercise, the all or nothing results in injury.

“Start with walking and lower intensity activity.”

