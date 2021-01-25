4BC
How the vaccine rollout will take shape

6 hours ago
Neil Breen
The coronavirus vaccine rollout is set to begin in late February following the official approval of the Pfizer vaccine by the TGA yesterday. 

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd explained to Neil Breen while plans are not yet set in stone, the rollout is beginning to take shape.

“We’re looking at a booking process,” Dr Kidd continued. Those receiving the vaccine will reserve a time to ensure no dose is wasted.

Further, this will allow the Health Department to keep track of who has had the vaccine, as “every dose of the vaccine will be introduced onto the Australian Immunisation Registrar.

Dr Kidd said the vaccine will likely be administered from 30 to 50 hubs across the country, with many hubs based within major hospitals.

The annual influenza vaccine program will still be rolled out as normal, expected to commence in April.

But the coronavirus and influenza vaccines must be administered at least 14 days apart in case either causes an adverse reaction.

“It’s very important whether we know that adverse reaction was related to either the COVID vaccine or the influenza vaccine.”

But Dr Kidd reassured “we are not expecting a lot of adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccination.”

Neil Breen
