How the UK is moving towards a vaccine passport

The boss of Flight Centre says the UK is moving towards a vaccine passport.

Graham ‘Skroo’ Turner, who is in London, said the National Health Service in the UK had a record of vaccination and an NHS COVID pass.

“Yes this is going to happen and it already has happened over here to some extent,” he told Scott Emerson.

“Over here the NHS has effectively a record of your vaccination, there are various apps … that will collate different countries recording of it.

“At the moment it’s fairly dispersed and not uniform, but that will come.

“As you know now to travel freely into the UK, which you can come from many countries all you need is to be fully vaccinated and a test before you arrive and two days after you arrive.”

Image: Getty