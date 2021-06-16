4BC
How the state government will raise $643 million by targeting drivers

33 mins ago
Neil Breen
Motoring
Article image for How the state government will raise $643 million by targeting drivers

The Queensland Government is expecting to raise $643 million in revenue next financial year with cameras designed to catch drivers illegally using mobile phones. 

Queensland budget papers reveal revenue from fines and forfeitures, including speeding and toll offences, is forecast to grow 39 per cent on last year to $595 million in 2021/22.

Revenue is forecast to increase again in 2022/23 by 7.9 per cent to $643 million.

The predicted increase is partly driven by the introduction of new cameras aimed at detecting motorists using their mobile phones and seatbelts not being worn.

“It does look like revenue-raising to me and it is going to be hard for the government to argue it’s about safety,” Neil Breen said.

Press PLAY below to hear the details 

Image: Getty 

MotoringNewsQLD
